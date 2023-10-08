Last farewell to Prof. Wilfried Lulei – a great friend of Vietnam
Prof., Dr. Wilfried Lulei, a German researcher on Vietnamese studies who made great contributions to forming the Germany-Vietnam friendship, passed away in Berlin at the age of 85.
Wilfried Lulei was born in Láryšov, the Czech Republic, on September 7, 1938. His life from the beginning of his study, research and career were all related to Vietnam, giving the country and people of Vietnam an important place in his heart.
As one of the founders of the German-Vietnamese Society (DVG), he wrote many books about Vietnam.
Prof. Lulei also participated in many seminars, conferences, and talks on Vietnam to help German and international friends better understand the country's history as well as its current changes./.