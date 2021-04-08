Speaking at the closing ceremony, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said during the session, law-makers reviewed operation of agencies in the State apparatus, made decisions on personnel work and other important issues.

He said personnel work at the session was an important step for state agencies to effectively perform their duties.

According to the legislative leader, it is necessary to focus on completing socio-economic development tasks in 2021 and fighting COVID-19, ensuring the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Council at all levels will take place successfully on May 23.

Earlier the same day, the legislature approved resolutions ratifying the Prime Minister’s proposal on the appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers, 12 new ministers and Government members for the 2016 – 2021 tenure.

It also approved a list of several vice chairpersons and members of the National Election Council and a list of vice chairpersons and members of the National Defence - Security Council./.

VNA