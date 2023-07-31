A serious landslide happened on a section of Bao Loc Pass, part of National Highway 20, in Da Huoai district at about 3pm on July 30.

The landslide buried a traffic police station with four people, including three traffic police officers and one civilian, and many vehicles trapped inside.

Shortly after the incident, hundreds of rescuers were mobilized to search for the missing. Three of the victims were found late July 30.

On July 31, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, accompanied by central and provincial officials, came to the landslide site to give directions over the incident settlement. They also visited and offered sympathies to the bereaved families.

There are 163 sites of landslides or prone to landslides across the province at present. Authorities are working to evacuate residents in vulnerable areas to ensure safety for their lives and property./.

VNA