Floods, landslides isolate thousands of residents in central, Central Highlands regions
A flooded house in Quynh Luu district, Nghe An province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Floods and landslides have isolated thousands of people in the central and Central Highlands regions after typhoon Noru.
The regions face a high risk of floods even as the typhoon dissipates.
According to the National Hydrometeorological Forecasting Centre, torrential rain is forecast to continue in the central and Central Highlands regions. As a result, flash floods and landslide warnings have been issued.
Prolonged torrential rain has inundated more than 2,000 houses in Quynh Luu district, Nghe An province, with some parts up to 70cm underwater. Residents had to evacuate.
A dyke section in Quynh Tam commune broke on September 28 night. Hundreds of residents and military officers were on-site to protect the dyke under the rain.
More than 300 schools in Nghe An have been closed due to heavy floods and isolation.
Reservoirs in the central region have released water over the past few days, leading to floods.
Authorities in central Nghe An province fixed the landslide on a section of the North-South railway line at Hoang Mai Station, which a lot of trains departing from Hanoi run.
The landslide was reported on September 28 night and delayed some trains.
The water level of rivers in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Nam provinces are expected to rise.
Floods are forecast in rivers of provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri.
Central Ha Tinh province has closed 83 schools, affecting nearly 35,000 students, due to the floods.
Some roads connecting villages in Son Tien, Son Bang, and Kim Hoa communes have been flooded, isolating 123 households.
Since September 28 night, landslides have isolated 8,000 people in three villages of Tu Mo Rong district in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.
About 1,000 cu.m of rock and soil has blocked the road leading to Tu Tho hamlet. Local authorities are mobilising forces to clear the road.
In other areas where weather conditions are more stable, residents are helping each other repair houses.
On September 29 morning, passenger boats and high-speed ferries from the mainland to Phu Quoc, Tho Chau and Nam Du islands resumed operations./.