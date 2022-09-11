Top legislator offers sympathy to Pakistan over flood losses
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a letter of sympathy to Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Raja Pervez Ashraf over grave human and property losses caused by floods in the country.
Heavy floods since mid-June has claimed the lives of 1,396 and injured 12,728 people, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority reported on September 9.
A total 1,743,345 houses were destroyed./.