Late winner against Malaysia sends Vietnam into SEA Games final
Vietnam left it late, but managed to defeat Malaysia 1-0 after extra time on May 19 in Phú Thọ Province to advance to the SEA Games men’s football final.
VNA
VNA
Vietnam tops medal tally, exceeding gold medal target at SEA Games 31
Vietnam remained on top of the ongoing SEA Games 31, earning additional 27 gold medals on May 19 and surpassing its initial target of winning 140-150 at the event.
President Ho Chi Minh in the hearts of international friends
Late President Ho Chi Minh was not only a beloved leader of the Vietnamese people, but his life and career also left good impressions on many international friends and won their hearts.
Vietnam athlete breaks record in javelin to win gold
Vietnam's track and field athlete Lo Thi Hoang broke the SEA Games record in the women's javelin throw of 56.37m and won the gold medal on May 18.
Six more Vietnamese firms eligible to export tra fish to US
The US Food Safety and Inspection Service under the US Department of Agriculture has just recognized 6 more Vietnamese tra fish processing factories that are eligible to export their products to the US market.
NA Chairman holds talks with Singaporean counterpart
On May 18, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.
Former Vietnamese student meets Uncle Ho twice
The greatest honour any Vietnamese could have is to have met Uncle Ho just once, but 80-year-old Le Duc Duong, an oversea Vietnamese residing in Germany, had double the good fortune, having met him twice at home and abroad.