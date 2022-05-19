Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Judokas earn additional two gold medals The Vietnamese judo team continued to have a successful competition day on May 19 at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), as they secured two more gold and two bronze medals.

Culture - Sports Pool legend reappears at SEA Games 31 Efren Reyes, one of the world’s pool legends, is competing at SEA Games 31. His appearance caused quite a stir at the Ha Dong Gymnasium in Hanoi on May 16.