SEA Games 31: Thailand take women’s futsal title
The women’s futsal team of Thailand beat host Vietnam 2-1 in the final match on May 19, taking the gold medal in the women’s futsal competition at SEA Games 31.
Ha Nam (VNA) –
This is the fifth consecutive SEA Games that the Thai women’s futsal team have claimed the title.
It is regrettable for Vietnam because before the match, they had the same points as Thailand and a better goal difference.
Earlier, the match between Malaysia and Myanmar ended with a 3-3 draw, giving each team one point, but Malaysia got the bronze thanks to a better goal difference./.