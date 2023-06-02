Politics Vietnam Women’s Union delegation pay working visit to France A delegation from the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) led by its Vice President Nguyen Thi Minh Huong paid a working visit to France from May 30 to June 1, during which they met and discussed with representatives from international organisations and Vietnamese associations in France.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest June 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Russia step up communications relations Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi had a working session with leaders of the Russian News Agency TASS at its headquarters in Moscow on June 1.

Politics Vietnam needs stronger anti-IUU fishing actions or faces ‘red card’: Deputy PM Without stronger actions to lift the “yellow card” warning, Vietnam may face the “red card” from the European Commission (EC), which means it will be banned from exporting seafood to Europe, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang told a meeting in Hanoi on June 1.