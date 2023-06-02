Lawmakers to vote on resolution on law and ordinance making programme
The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to vote to approve a resolution on the 2024 law and ordinance building programme and adjustment to the similar programme for 2023 in Hanoi on June 2 morning as part of its ongoing fifth session.
The National Assembly votes to approve a resolution on the 2024 law and ordinance building programme and adjustment to the similar programme for 2023. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to vote to approve a resolution on the 2024 law and ordinance building programme and adjustment to the similar programme for 2023 in Hanoi on June 2 morning as part of its ongoing fifth session.
The deputies then will hear reports on the draft Law on Telecommunications (amended) and discuss the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on People's Public Security Forces.
In the afternoon, the NA will listen to reports on the draft revised law on citizen identification.
They will mull over draft laws on amendments to a number of articles of the law on exit and entry of Vietnamese citizens, and of the law on foreigners' entry into, exit from, transit through, and residence in Vietnam.
At a discussion of the NA's 5th session (Photo: VNA)Notably, the draft law amending seven articles and clauses of the law on foreigners' entry into, exit from, transit through, and residence in Vietnam focuses on creating further favourable conditions for foreigners’ entry and exit and managing their residence serving the protection of national security and ensuring social order and safety./.