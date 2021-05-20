Thematic information
Thursday, May 20, 2021 - 12:26:17
Politics
Le Quoc Minh appointed as Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan (People) newspaper
Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh has been appointed as editor-in-chief of Nhan dan newspaper.
VNA
Thursday, May 20, 2021 09:28
Source: VNA
VNA
