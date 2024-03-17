Leaders extend greetings on Ireland’s National Day
Hanoi (VNA) – State President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 17 sent separate greetings to leaders of Ireland on the occasion of its National Day.
Recipients include Michael D. Higgins, President; Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach (Prime Minister); Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éirean (head of the Lower House); and Jerry Buttimer, Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann (head of the Upper House).
The same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son cabled his greeting to his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin.
Vietnam and Ireland established diplomatic relations on April 5, 1996./.
