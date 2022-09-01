Leaders extend greetings on Slovakia’s 30th Constitution Day
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 1 sent greetings to his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Caputova on the occasion of Slovakia’s Constitution Day (September 1, 1992 – 2022).
Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan (R) and Chairman of the Slovak National Council's Economic Affairs Committee Peter Kremsky at a meeting in April 2022 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended his congratulations to Slovak PM Eduard Heger and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offered his greetings to Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia Boris Kollar.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son sent a message of congratulations to his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok./.
