Politics State leader hosts ceremony marking 77th National Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse chaired a ceremony in celebration of Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2022) in Hanoi on August 31.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces strengthen ties to safeguard border security The Border Guard Command of Dak Nong province and the military sub-region of Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province held talks in the Central Highlands locality of Vietnam on August 31 to review their 2021 coordination and devise orientations for this year.

Politics HCM City, Cuba push for further cooperation in multiple areas Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has suggested the Cuban Party and State to further push for cooperation and delegation exchange with the Vietnamese city in areas of mutual interest, including youth exchange, healthcare, biology and education.

Politics Ha Tinh recommended to enhance regional connectivity to boost development Ha Tinh should step up regional connectivity, especially with the localities in the central key economic region, while proactively expanding economic ties with the provinces in the northern and coastal parts of the central region.