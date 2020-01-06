Politics PM launches Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a ceremony in Hanoi on January 6 to launch Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, with about 300 distinguished guests taking part.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomes Japanese Foreign Minister Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 6 for Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu, who is on an official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Court sector tries 279 corruption cases in 2019 The court sector tried 279 corruption cases, including serious ones such as MobiFone’s purchase of Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG) and Phan Van Anh Vu’s abuse of power to appropriate assets, in 2019, heard a conference of the sector in Hanoi on January 6.

Politics Lao PM concludes Vietnam visit Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith on January 4 concluded a visit to Vietnam to co-chair the 42nd meeting of the Inter-governmental Committee at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.