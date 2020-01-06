Leaders extend sympathies over Cambodia building collapse
Rescuers at the collapsed unfinished building in Cambodia's Kep province (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 6 sent sympathies to his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen over the recent collapse of an under-construction building in Cambodia’s Kep province, which claimed many lives.
In his message, PM Phuc expressed his belief that the Cambodian people will soon overcome the losses under the leadership of PM Hun Sen.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh extended his sympathies to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn.
The unfinished seven-storey building located in the province, around 160 km south of Phnom Penh, collapsed at around 4:30pm on January 3.
A total of 36 people were killed dead while 23 others have been rescued from the debris, an official said on January 5 after a two-day search for survivors.
Rescue efforts concluded on the same day as the final numbers of deaths and survivors was announced by Kun Kim, First Vice President of the National Committee Disaster Management./.
