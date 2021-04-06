Politics Infographic Imprints of Vietnamese Government in 2016 – 2021 tenure During the 2016-2021 tenure, the Government has successfully realised the goals and tasks set by the Party and National Assembly in their resolutions, making important contributions to the country's socio-economic development achievements.

Politics New Prime Minister takes oath of office Politburo member and Head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh was elected as the Prime Minister at the ongoing 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 5.

Politics Vietnam will continue making new miracles: new State President The National Assembly elected Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Politburo member of the 13th tenure and a deputy of the 14th legislature, as State President for the 2016-2021 term on April 5 morning, during the 14th legislature’s 11th sitting.

Politics Congratulations on 25th anniversary of Vietnam-Ireland diplomatic relations State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has cabled a congratulatory message to Irish President Michael Daniel Higgins on the occasion of the 25th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Ireland diplomatic ties (April 5, 1996 – 2021).