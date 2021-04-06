Leaders obtain high votes of confidence in residences
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 5 won votes from all voters in his residency – Dien Bien ward in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district – for his candidacy for the 15th National Assembly in the 2021 – 2026 tenure.
At the ward’s conference to vote for Phuc’s candidacy, participating voters said that he has made significant contributions to the Party, State, Government, and people.
The President boasts a good morality and a pure international spirit, they said, adding that he has made prompt actions to meet the legitimate aspirations of the people.
Speaking at the event, Phuc asked the city, district and ward to further promote democracy regulations at the grassroots level, ensure the practice of democracy in line with the nation’s discipline and law, and sustain the practice at local agencies and organizations.
On the same day, 100 percent of voters at a similar conference of Vinh Phuc ward in the district agreed to introduce Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, to be elected as a deputy to the 15th National Assembly.
They said Mai has a resident-friendly lifestyle and always listens to people’s comments.
The official has always excellently fulfilled all tasks assigned by the Party and State, the voters noted.
Mai said if she wins the election, she will continue striving to live up to the voters’ expectations and requests.
She affirmed to make greater efforts to contribute to the National Assembly's activities./.