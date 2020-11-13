Leaders stress need for post-pandemic economic recovery at ASEAN+1 summits
Leaders of 10 ASEAN Member States and their partners of China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and India discussed measures to boost post-pandemic economic recovery and ensure global supply chains during separated ASEAN Plus One summits held online within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit on November 12.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Source: Getty)
Addressing the 23rd ASEAN-China Summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on both sides to immediately resume economic cooperation, harmonise policies and ensure global supply chains by removing trade barriers.
He suggested developing the digital economy and intensifying collaboration in ensuring COVID-19 drug and vaccine demand in the region.
While attending the 23rd ASEAN-Japan Summit, the Indonesian leader also proposed the bloc and Japan work together to accelerate economic recovery.
As the war on the COVID-19 pandemic is still far from over, countries must work hard and work together to drive the economy without ignoring health protocols, he stressed.
ASEAN and Japan can work together to increase strategic trust by creating a conducive situation in the region because security stability is a prerequisite for the movement of the economy, he added.
Widodo showed his optimism about the ASEAN-RoK strategic partnership when addressing the 21st ASEAN-RoK Summit.
He emphasised regional economic recovery is essential to bring about a new hope for the community and businesses, adding that one of the main efforts to gain the hope is regional economic integration through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the ASEAN-RoK Free Trade Agreement.
Attending the 17th ASEAN-India Summit, the Indonesian President believed ASEAN and India could forge cooperation in various fields to address a wide range of challenges that may lie ahead.
As one of the countries with a large and rapidly growing digital economy ecosystem, India can expand cooperation with ASEAN member states, which are also developing their digital economy potential, he suggested.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Source: Bangkokpost)
Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha proposed ASEAN and China join hands in strengthening public health, and step up cooperation in poverty reduction and disaster prevention and control to achieve United Nations sustainable development goals, while attending the ASEAN-China Summit.
He stressed the need to maintain peace, stability and prosperity in the region, and boost mutual strategic trust through dialogues.
At the ASEAN-Japan Summit, he said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a chance for both sides to promote their strategic partnership.
He also made proposals to ensure safe region, prosperous economy and sustainable society.
Addressing the ASEAN-RoK Summit, the Thai leader suggested both sides step up collaboration in public health and economic recovery.
He stressed that peace and stability is a firm foundation for prosperity and sustainable development. Thailand supported the RoK’s efforts to promote peace in the Korean Peninsula and doped that related parties will resume peaceful dialogues shortly.
At the 21st ASEAN-RoK Summit, RoK President Moon Jae-in introduced the New Southern Policy Plus strategy, an advanced version of his trademark diplomatic strategy to intensify cooperation with Southeast Asia on various fronts.
The strategy contains new and actionable measures focusing on seven key areas of cooperation, including comprehensive health and medical cooperation, he said, hoping that both sides will enjoy greater prosperity together through the strategy.
Speaking at the ASEAN-India Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed that ASEAN is always an important part in India’s external strategies.
India is willing to work with ASEAN member states for the East Sea of peace, stability, security, maritime and aviation safety and freedom, Modi said.
He affirmed support for ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea, especially the principles of refraining from the use of force and threat to use force in the settlement of disputes, non-militarisation and respect for international law./.