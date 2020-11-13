World ASEAN 2020: 2nd Mekong – Republic of Korea Summit The 2nd Mekong – Republic of Korea (RoK) Summit was held on November 13 as part of the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

ASEAN PM speaks highly of Mekong-RoK cooperation With strong commitments and resolve of member countries, cooperation between Mekong countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has developed in both depth and width, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 13.

World ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2020 held online The ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2020 was held online under the theme" Digital ASEAN: Sustainable and Inclusive" on November 13.