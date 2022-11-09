Politics 15th National Assembly continues fourth session The 15th National Assembly continued its fourth session in Hanoi on November 8 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets Cambodian NA President Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin on November 8 in Phnom Penh, during which they agreed to continue making efforts to deepen the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and long-term sustainable comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, for the sake of their people.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand bolster defence cooperation Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien has voiced support of cooperation contents reached during talks on November 8 between the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia and Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia affirm resolve to further relations ​ Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is paying an official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen. On November 8, PM Chinh was welcomed by the host government leader.