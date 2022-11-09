Legislators to discuss draft Law on Civil Defence on November 9
Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the law on amendments and supplementations to a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies before debating the draft Law on Civil Defence on November 9, during the ongoing 15th National Assembly (NA)’s fourth session.
The building of the Law on Civil Defence aims to complete the legal corridor and create favourable conditions for the active prevention, control and response to disasters, incidents, natural disasters, and epidemics, ensuring security and safety for the country when such situations happen.
The bill comprises of seven chapters and 71 articles clarifying regulations on civil defence activities, the rights and obligations of agencies, organisations and individuals in engaging in the activities, as well as State management and resources for their implementation.
At the discussion on November 1, legislators held that the building of the law will help deal with current problems and obstacles in the implementation of civil defence activities, meeting the requirements in national construction and safeguarding as well as protection of the people, agencies, organisations and the civil economy.
Earlier on August 30, 2022, the Politburo issued a resolution on civil defence until 2030 and following years, which included a goal to build a Law on Civil Defence by 2025./.