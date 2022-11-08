Lawmakers mull over crime prevention and combat
The prevention and control of crime and law violations is set to be among issues discussed by the 15th National Assembly (NA) on November 8 as part of its ongoing fourth session.
As scheduled, the lawmakers will hear reports on the performance of the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court and the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy; judgment enforcement; and anti-corruption efforts in 2022.
The National Assembly will then spend time discussing these issues.
Earlier, at its 15th session, the NA Standing Committee opined on reports concerning these matters from the Government, the Chief Justice, and the Prosecutor General./.