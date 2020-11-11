Legislature to adopt resolution on socio-economic development plans for 2021
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly is expected to vote on a resolution on socio-economic development plans for 2021 at its plenary meeting on November 11.
Following the voting, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will present a proposal, asking for the National Assembly’s approval of the removal of Chu Ngoc Anh from the post of Minister of Science and Technology, and Le Minh Hung from the position of the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam.
Deputies will then discuss the proposal along with the draft amended transportation law and the draft law on road traffic order and safety.
In the afternoon, the NA will vote to approve a resolution on the personnel proposal, the draft border guard law, and the revised environmental protection law.
Later, deputies will debate in groups the bill on forces participating in protection of security and order at the grassroots level, which was discussed at the 48th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee, and examined by the National Assembly’s Committee for Defence and Security./.