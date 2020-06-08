Politics Vietnam voices concerns over terror attacks in African region Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, voiced concerns over recent terror attacks which have caused a large number of fatalities in the Sahel while addressing a UN Security Council session on the African region’s situation on June 5.

Politics NA deputies to meet in person from June 8-18 Lawmakers will continue with the nine session of the 14th National Assembly with plenary meetings at the NA building in Hanoi from June 8-18.

Politics Congratulations to new Belarusian Prime Minister Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 5 passed on his congratulations to Roman Golovchenko on his appointment as new Prime Minister of Belarus.

Politics Politburo proposed to punish Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 45th session in Hanoi from June 1 to 4, during which it proposed the Politburo discipline Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Le Viet Chu.