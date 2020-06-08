Legislature to vote on resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the session (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly started the second phase of the ninth session in Hanoi on June 8, with lawmakers scheduled to vote on resolutions ratifying the European Union (EU)-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
They are also expected to pass a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s participation in the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (Convention 105).
The session will be broadcast live on national television and radio and the National Assembly television channel.
Before the voting, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan delivered a speech on the outcomes of the session’s first phase which was conducted online.
The same day, NA deputies are also expected to approve the supplementation of contents of the ninth session agenda.
They will hear State Bank of Vietnam Governor Le Minh Hung’s report and head of the NA Committee for Economic Affairs Vu Hong Thanh’s verification report on raising charter capital for the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (AgriBank).
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung will deliver a report on a draft resolution on the recognition and enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies in accordance with the EVIPA, and head of the NA Committee for Judicial Affairs will deliver a verification report.
In the afternoon, the legislators will discuss in groups a socio-economic and State budget report, the approval of State budget balance for 2018, the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas for the 2021-2030 period, and the supplement of charter capital for AgriBank./.