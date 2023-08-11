Business Infographic Vietnam’s economy in the first 7 months of 2023 Vietnam’s CPI rose 3.12% in the January - July period, foreign direct investment rose 4.5% and foreign tourist arrivals rose 6.9-fold. The country posted a trade surplus of around 15.23 billion USD.

Business Petrol prices increase in latest adjustment The retail prices of petrol rose in the latest adjustment on August 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Issuance of criteria for “made-in-Vietnam” products stuck for years Regulations on criteria for “made-in-Vietnam” products have not been issued since the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s proposal five years ago due to difficulties in origin traceability and worries over the burden of compliance costs on enterprises, the ministry said.