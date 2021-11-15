"Live fully in Vietnam" campaign welcomes back international visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has officially launched a campaign called "Live fully in Vietnam" to welcome international tourists back to five destinations in the country.



The five destinations are the northern Quang Ninh province, the three central localities of Quang Nam province, Da Nang city, and Khanh Hoa province's Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.



With this campaign, for the first time since March 2020, foreign visitors will have the opportunity to experience new tours and routes in the country.



The campaign kicked off at a favourable time, after the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2021 named Vietnam among one of the Asia's Leading Destinations last month. The WTA also recognized Ha Long Bay – the UNESCO-recognised heritage site in Quang Ninh province - as a leading tourist attraction in Asia.

A corner of Hoi An ancient city. (Photo: VNA)

Another UNESCO heritage site - Hoi An Ancient Town in the central province of Quang Nam - also re-opens to visitors. The ancient port town has regularly won tourism titles such as: "The most romantic city", "the most beautiful and charming city”, or “ the best cultural destination”.



While Ha Long and Hoi An have been favourite destinations for decades, Phu Quoc is a rising star of Vietnam’s tourism sector. Luxury and world-class resorts are scattered along the 150km long coastline of the island, stretching through national parks and tiny fishing villages.



Meanwhile, Nha Trang and Da Nang are two prominent seaside destinations in the central region. Nha Trang is the scuba diving centre of the country, and Da Nang is the famous coastal city that brings a new, creative and balanced feeling.



Vietnam is opening the five destinations mentioned above following careful preparations, with comprehensive safety measures in place to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.



Fully vaccinated travellers from 72 countries with vaccination certificates recognised by Vietnam, who hold vaccination certificates or COVID-19 recovery certificates and having negative RT-PCR test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure, are now welcomed to these destinations. Children under 12 years of age are not required to have certificates of vaccination./.