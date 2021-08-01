Sci-Tech AAG undersea cable fixed, restoring internet speed in Vietnam International internet traffic and speed in Vietnam have been back to normal after repairing work on the Asia America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable was completed.

Sci-Tech Vietnam secures three golds at International Chemistry Olympiad All Vietnamese candidates at the 53rd International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2021) won medals, which consisted of three gold and one silver medals.

Sci-Tech 92,000 spam subscriptions blocked Vietnamese telecommunications businesses have prevented more than 92,000 subscriptions from spreading spam calls, and more than 35 million fake calls in the first six months of the year, said the Ministry of Information and Communications.