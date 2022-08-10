Environment Forest covers 42.02% of Vietnam’s total area by end of 2021 Vietnam had 14,745,201ha of forest area, of which 10,171,757 ha are natural forests and 4,573,444 ha are planted ones, including open canopy forests, as of December 1, 2021, according to a decision announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Environment Plastic waste monitoring helps protect aquatic ecosystems in Cu Lao Cham The Management Board of the Cu Lao Cham World Biosphere Reserve in Hoi An city in central Quang Nam province is working hard on monitoring plastic waste in order to protect aquatic ecosystems and biodiversity in the area.

Environment Vietnam Green Building Week 2022 slated for October The Vietnam Green Building Week 2022, the annual event held by the Ministry of Construction in response to the World Green Building Week, will take place from October 13-14 in Ho Chi Minh City, with the participation of leading construction experts.