The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism reported that the northern province of Ninh Binh welcomed nearly 100,000 visitors, while the central Quang Nam province served about 97,000 tourists, and the northern Quang Ninh province received nearly 90,000 travelers.

Notably, Nguyen Hue flower street in Ho Chi Minh City attracted over 1.2 million visitors from February 7-14 (from the 28th day of the 12th lunar month to the 5th day of the first lunar month of the Year of the Dragon).

The capital city of Hanoi has welcomed about 653,000 visitors in seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays from February 8-14, up 21.6% year on year, including nearly 103,000 foreigners, a rise of 2.2% over the same time last year.

The authority attributed the increase in the number of foreign visitors to favourable visa policies, proper market exploitation, and efforts of businesses and localities as well as effective promotion activities.

Meanwhile, many new tourism products with the combination of creative ideas and high technologies were introduced, along with attractive promotion programmes.

Alongside, air service quality and seat number have been improved, meeting passengers’ demands during Tet, the authority held, adding that domestic airlines provided about 5.5 million tickets, up 4% year on year./.

