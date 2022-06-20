Videos PM attends ceremony marking victory over Pol Pot genocidal regime Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 20 attended a ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of Cambodian PM Hun Sen’s journey to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime, held in Memot district of Cambodia’s Tbuong Khmum province.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian PMs agree on measures to foster ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen agreed on measures to deepen the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia during a meeting on June 20.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 20.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian PMs highlight importance of deepening bilateral ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 20 attended a ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of Cambodian PM Hun Sen’s journey to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime, held in Memot district of Cambodia’s Tbuong Khmum province.