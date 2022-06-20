Localities give feedback on strategy for building rule-of-law socialist State
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Binh Duong province on June 20 to collect feedback from Party committees of southern localities on a strategy for building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with orientations to 2045.
Representatives from the Party committees lauded efforts made by the steering committee for drafting the project, which they said has clarified the theoretical and practical bases for building a rule-of-law socialist State.
They suggested that the project should step up decentralisation and promote the responsibility and accountability of leaders.
Acknowledging the opinions, Phuc asked the localities to continue looking into the draft project and offer more feedback.
According to the President, consensus has been reached in political and legal issues for a rule-of-law socialist State, adding that the draft law follows Marxism-Leninism, President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, and the Party's views.
Phuc expressed his belief that under the Party’s leadership, the building and perfection of a rule-of-law socialist State of the people, by the people and for the people will be a success./.