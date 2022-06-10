Quang Nam (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a conference on June 10 to collect central and Central Highlands localities’ opinions on a draft project to build a strategy for building and perfecting Vietnam’s law-governed socialist state by 2030, with a vision to 2045.



This conference, organised in the central province of Quang Nam, was the second of its kind to be held, following the first in northern Quang Ninh province a few days ago.



Officials gave opinions about completing the mechanism for controlling State power, increasing measures to promote people's power, building a State apparatus with civil servants and employees capable of fulfilling their tasks, and boosting the decentralisation of power and leaders’ accountability.



President Phuc said during the process of drafting the project, participants have reached high consensus on the core scientific, theoretical and practical issues in terms of politics and legality about a law-governed state and a law-governed socialist state of Vietnam, to be included in the strategy.



The progressive values of a law-governed state have been widely recognised and brought success to many countries, he emphasised, highlighting achievements in the building of Vietnam’s law-governed socialist state in the recent past.



He cited documents of the 13th National Party Congress as affirming that building and perfecting a law-governed socialist state of Vietnam of the people, by the people, and for the people under the Party’s leadership is a focal task during the political system reform process.



The State leader also underlined the consistent guiding viewpoint that the entire process of building and perfecting Vietnam’s law-governed socialist state must always be placed under the Party’s leadership; be based on Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s ideology; inherit and bring into play the country’s fine traditions, achievements, and experience; and selectively learn from international experiences to firmly safeguard political stability, socialist orientation, and better ensure socialist democracy.



The President said following the conference, party committees of provinces and cities should continue to thoroughly study and popularise the draft project to create consensus among officials, party members about the Party and State's viewpoint and directions regarding the project and the importance of the building of a law-governed State of Vietnam.



More similar conference will be held to collect opinions on the draft project before it is submitted to the Politburo for consideration./.