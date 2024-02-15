Localities report growth in tourist number during Tet holiday
Localities across Vietnam saw increases in the number of both domestic and foreign tourists during the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from February 8-14 (the 29th day of the last lunar month to the fifth day of the first lunar month).
An Hoi Park in Ben Tre province (Photo: VNA)
Specifically, the central province of Quang Nam welcomed over 305 arrivals, up 35% year-on-year. Of the total, 97,000 are foreigners, up 42%. The room occupation is estimated at 60-65%.
The rises were attributed to the province’s efforts to organise a wide range of activities to welcome the new year.
In the period, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre served more than 90,600 tourists, including 10,000 foreigners, up 39% and 20% year-on-year, respectively.
The province's revenue from tourism is estimated to exceed 95 billion VND (3.8 million USD), up 23%, and the room occupation at 50-70%.
Meanwhile, over 335,000 people chose the southern province of Kien Giang as their holiday destination. The figure represented a year-on-year rise of 21.1%.
Its revenue from tourism totaled at 1.12 trillion VND, a 7.2-fold increase compared to that of the same period last year.
The locality is striving to welcome 9.2 million visitors, and earn 20 trillion VND from tourism activities this year./.