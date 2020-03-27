Society Overseas Vietnamese national in UK presents aid to COVID-19 fight Pham Minh Nam, an overseas Vietnamese national in the UK on March 26 presented 1 billion VND (over 43,000 USD) to support Vietnam’s fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Society Saigon Co.op increases food portions supply to COVID-19 quarantine zones The Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op) has coordinated with enterprises to provide over 30,000 food portions for quarantine areas amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, three times the previous figure.

Society National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority National food reserves are enough to cater for emergency situations, the General Department of State Reserves (GDSR) said on March 26.