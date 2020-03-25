Business Agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19 With Vietnam’s main agro-forestry-fishery export markets after China such as the US and Europe being hit by the new coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19), Vietnamese exporters are suffering.

Business MoIT proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc permit customs clearance of goods through auxiliary border gates on the Vietnam-China border.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on March 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,250 VND per USD on March 25, down 10 VND from the previous day.