Long An targets at least 60,000 tonnes of aquaculture production
The Mekong Delta province of Long An targets at least 60,000 tonnes of aquaculture production this year, about 2,000 tonnes higher than in 2020.
Of the total, the output of brackish water shrimp is to reach over 15,000 tonnes, while freshwater shrimp is to exceed 45,000 tonnes, up 1,500 tonnes and 500 tonnes, respectively, compared to 2020.
The provincial agricultural sector is focusing on guiding farmers on crops and conducting environmental monitoring to give them timely alerts. The sector is also strengthening the quarantine of fishery varieties, and supervising the development of diseases in different aquatic farming areas.
The province will continue applying technologies in aquatic farming while focusing on upgrading infrastructure for farming activities.
Long An has concentrated on developing brackish water shrimp production regions in Can Duoc, Can Giuoc, Tan Tru, and Chau Thanh districts, on a total area of about 6,800 ha, while piloting the high-tech farming model in a number of areas.
It targets at least 1.3 trillion VND in shrimp farming production value by 2025.
The province will also develop freshwater aquatic products in the Dong Thap Muoi region, such as Tan Hung, Vinh Hung, and Tan Thanh districts.
According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the province’s aquaculture has seen strong growth in recent years, with expanded farming areas and models boasting high efficiency, such as brackish water shrimp farming and tra fish farming.
The province had nearly 5,500 ha of brackish water shrimp area last year, with an output of 2.7 tonnes per ha and total production of over 13,600 tonnes. At the same time, its total freshwater aquatic production was nearly 44,500 tonnes./.