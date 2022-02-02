Society Trang An eco-tourism site officially reopens The Trang An eco-tourism site, part of the Trang An Landscape Complex in northern Ninh Binh province, attracted a large number of visitors when officially reopening on February 2 after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Tet away from home of Vietnamese expats in Australia As COVID again spoils traditional Lunar New Year celebrations, Asian-Australians have been forced to keep their usually free-ranging family traditions closer to home, Australia’s ABC News reported.

Society HCM City January CPI grows slightly The January consumer price index (CPI) in Ho Chi Minh City inched up 0.25 percent month on month and 1.42 percent year on year, the municipal Statistics Office reported.

Society Sa Chau fish sauce - specialty condiment of Nam Dinh province Sa Chau village of Giao Chau commune in Giao Thuy district, the northern province of Nam Dinh, has long been famous for the traditional production of fish sauce whose pungent smell can grasp any visitor’s attention before they reach the village’s gate.