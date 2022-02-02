Lunar New Year greetings extended to Vietnamese expats in RoK, Venezuela
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK) Nguyen Vu Tung visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to two Vietnamese-Korean families on February 1, the first day of the Year of Tiger.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK) Nguyen Vu Tung visits the family of Nguyen Ngoc Cam, former president of the association of Vietnamese people in the RoK on February 1, the first day of the Year of Tiger. (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK) Nguyen Vu Tung visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to two Vietnamese-Korean families on February 1, the first day of the Year of Tiger.
He brought “banh chung” (square sticky rice cake) as presents to families of Nguyen Ngoc Cam, former president of the association of Vietnamese people in the RoK, and Nguyen Thi Trinh, and offered lucky money to their children.
Talking to the Korean husbands, Tung expressed his hope that the families will pay attention to educating the younger generations and enable the children to access Vietnam’s culture and language.
He also expected the Vietnamese-Korean families will further contribute to developing the two countries’ relations and engage in celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties (December 22, 1992 – 2022).
Previously on the New Year’s Eve, the Vietnamese diplomat hosted a gathering, connecting 100 different locations, to extend his best wishes to all Vietnamese people living in the RoK. He briefed them on Vietnam’s political and socio-economic situation and the two nations’ strategic partnership last year.
In Venezuela, the Vietnamese Embassy also hosted a get-together for staff of diplomatic missions and Vietnamese people living in the Latin American country on the occasion of the Lunar New Year./.