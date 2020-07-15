Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty
Ly Son island district in the central province of Quang Ngai consists of three islands: Dao Lon (Big Island), Dao Be (Small Island) and Hon Mu Cu (Mu Cu Islet) (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Weather on the islands is generally cool and sunny year round (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
The Big Island, also known as Cù Lao Ré, hosts Lý Sơn’s centre, while Mù Cu Islet, the smallest of the three islands, is currently unpopulated (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Gieng Tien (Fairy Well) dormant volcano on Ly Son island is around one million years old (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Volcanic eruptions have formed various beautiful features on the islands such as Hang Cau (Cau Cave) (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Hang Cau (Cau Cave) was formed by volcanic eruptions long ago (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Hang Cau (Cau Cave) is an attraction (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Thoi Loi Mountain, 170 metres above sea level, is a dormant volcano (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Ly Son island district’s flag tower is located on Thoi Loi peak, the highest point on Ly Son island (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Seaweed is a specialty that is highly recommended for visitors to Ly Son island (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Beautiful mountain roads lead to Chua Hang (cave pagoda) (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
To Vo gate was formed by volcanic eruption millions of years ago. It is now a popular check-in venue for tourists to the island (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
Scallion and garlic are two major crops in Ly Son island district (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
With crystal clear water and silky white sand, Small Island is dubbed Vietnamese Maldives (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)
An aerial view of Small Island (Photo: Tung Lam/Vietnam+)