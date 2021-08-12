Majestic landscape of Muong village
Chien hamlet – home to Muong ethnic people in Van Son commune, Tan Lac district, the northern province of Hoa Binh, is a luring destination for wanderlusts and photo hunters.
The road to Chien hamlet is dangerous but majestic with one side leaning against a cliff and the other embracing the winding fields. (Photo: Vietnam+)
These images were taken before the outbreak of COVID-19. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Chien hamlet is located at an altitude of about 900 metres. (Photo: Vietnam+)
At this altitude, along with a diverse ecosystem, covered with trees, this place has a cool climate all year round. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Son commune is the land of the Muong people in Hoa Binh, an ethnic group rich in folk art traditions. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The landscape here is as beautiful as a peaceful countryside painting. (Photo: Vietnam+)