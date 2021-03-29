Politics Infographic 184 constituencies in election of deputies to National Assembly There are 184 constituencies across Vietnam in the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA), according to a resolution adopted by the National Election Council.

Politics Infographic Expected structure of deputies of 15th National Assembly Resolution 1185/NQ-UBTVQH14 by the National Assembly’s Standing Committee dated January 11, 2021 adopted the expected number, structure and composition of the 15th National Assembly deputies.

Politics Infographic Major missions to develop country The 13th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has set out major tasks to develop the country.

Politics Infographic Vietnam up in "Global Soft Power Rankings" Vietnam moved up three places from 50th to 47th in the Global Soft Power Index 2021, which ranks the world’s top 60 soft power nations, according to the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index Report. Vietnam was the only country in ASEAN to be upgraded in the global soft power rankings.