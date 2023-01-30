Business Vietnam joins “golden triangle of startups” in Southeast Asia: Hongkong newspaper Lianhe Zaobao newspaper in Hong Kong (China) has run an article analysing Vietnam’s advantages that make the country the third pillar of the "golden triangle of startups" in Southeast Asia, together with Indonesia and Singapore.

Business Many Vietnamese spices removed from EU's control list A number of herbs and spices imported by the European Union (EU) from Vietnam will face fewer checks when entering the bloc.

Business Vietnam posts trade surplus of 3.6 billion USD in January Despite decreases in both imports and exports, the country still enjoyed a trade surplus of 3.6 billion USD in the first month of 2023, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business State-owned banks under capital increase pressure Vietnam’s four biggest State-owned banks have an urgent need for capital increase in 2023 as their charter capital is too low, with some unable to ensure the regulated minimum capital adequacy ratio (CAR), according to industry insiders.