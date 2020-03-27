World Thai people asked to stay home seven days People in Thailand are strongly urged to stay home and stop social activities for seven days, starting this weekend, as the government steps up efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), said Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand Gen Pornpipat Benyasri.

World Japanese firms in Thailand suffer falling sales due to COVID-19 Eighty percent of Japanese firms operating in Thailand are suffering from falling sales and other adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey.

World Thailand bans export of chicken eggs for seven days Thailand banned the export of chicken eggs for seven days to ensure sufficient supply in the domestic market, starting from March 26.