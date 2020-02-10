Malaysia: Another nCoV patient cured with anti-HIV drugs
The fourth patient infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Malaysia recovered after receiving HIV anti-retroviral medication Kaletra for his treatment, according to the country’s Deputy Health Minister Lee Boon Chye.
Illustrative image (Photo: Reuters)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The fourth patient infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Malaysia recovered after receiving HIV anti-retroviral medication Kaletra for his treatment, according to the country’s Deputy Health Minister Lee Boon Chye.
Speaking to reporters on February 9, he stressed that the success of Kaletra in a single case will require further studies to verify its usefulness in treating the virus.
Malaysia’s infectious disease specialists will continue to be guided by evidence based on treatment experience in other countries and territories, including from China, said the official.
The fourth nCoV patient was a man, aged 40, from China who got infected on January 24 and had high fever and pneumonia.
His condition worsened on the second day after being admitted to the hospital and he required oxygen assistance. Treatment with Kaletra began on January 28 and after eight days, his condition improved and he recovered.
Meanwhile, Cambodia’s first and sole nCoV patient recovered and was discharged from hospital on February 10. The man was a 60-year-old Chinese national.
The patient and his family came to Sihanoukville city on January 23 and tested positive for the virus two days later while other family members are under quarantine for monitoring.
The same day, Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Mahendra Siregar announced that his government is planning to bring home more of its citizens currently residing in China.
This follows Indonesia’s first evacuation plan that brought home 245 of its citizens from China’s Hubei province earlier this month. Those people are currently under intense observation in an area on an island./.
Speaking to reporters on February 9, he stressed that the success of Kaletra in a single case will require further studies to verify its usefulness in treating the virus.
Malaysia’s infectious disease specialists will continue to be guided by evidence based on treatment experience in other countries and territories, including from China, said the official.
The fourth nCoV patient was a man, aged 40, from China who got infected on January 24 and had high fever and pneumonia.
His condition worsened on the second day after being admitted to the hospital and he required oxygen assistance. Treatment with Kaletra began on January 28 and after eight days, his condition improved and he recovered.
Meanwhile, Cambodia’s first and sole nCoV patient recovered and was discharged from hospital on February 10. The man was a 60-year-old Chinese national.
The patient and his family came to Sihanoukville city on January 23 and tested positive for the virus two days later while other family members are under quarantine for monitoring.
The same day, Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Mahendra Siregar announced that his government is planning to bring home more of its citizens currently residing in China.
This follows Indonesia’s first evacuation plan that brought home 245 of its citizens from China’s Hubei province earlier this month. Those people are currently under intense observation in an area on an island./.