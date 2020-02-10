World Japanese construction group to rebuild bridges in Myanmar Japanese heavy equipment and infrastructure company IHI Corp. will rebuild two bridges in Myanmar to upgrade the country's transportation infrastructure along the East-West Economic Corridor stretching to Vietnam via Thailand and Laos.

World Indonesia hires foreign consultants to renovate SOEs Indonesia is working with consultants McKinsey & Co. and Boston Consulting Group to revamp state firms with an annual revenue of 172 billion USD and dominate sectors from energy to construction and telecom.