Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim (L) and Australian PM Anthony Albanese (Photo: The Australian)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia and Australia on March 4 formalised four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in Melbourne on March 4 during Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Australia and attendance at the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit.

Two of the MoUs are new, namely the Practical Arrangements on cooperation in science and technology and their applications for the implementation of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty (CTBT); and Cyber Security and Critical Technology.

The two others are renewable MoUs, namely cooperation in the field of sports and higher education.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, PM Anwar pointed to renewable energy, green technology, digital and food security as potential fields for Malaysia and Australia to explore further, adding that education remains a top priority to seek stronger collaboration./.