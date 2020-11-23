Malaysia begins construction of Singapore-Johor RTS Link
Malaysia began construction of a Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project between Singapore and Johor state with a groundbreaking ceremony at Bukit Chagarn station on November 22.
The layout for RTS Link project. (Photo: MRTS)
The event was attended virtually by Johor's ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong, Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad and other government officials.
CEO of Malaysia’s MRT Corp Mohd Zarif Hashim said the project will be completed in December 2026, and it will take only five minutes to travel from Johor’s Bukit Chagarn to Singapore’s Woodlands North station.
An estimated 150,000 people, half of the number of people crossing the border daily, are expected to use the system daily.
Mohd Zarif Hashim said the RTS consists of four coaches, with one able to carry 250 people at one time, adding his firm is in charge of the project and pledges to ensure affordable ticket prices.
Wee Ka Siong committed the project will be carried out effectively and completed in line with schedule.
The total cost of the RTS project is estimated at 10 billion RM (2.44 billion USD). Both governments have agreed to a split of 61:39, with Malaysia forking out 3.71 billion RM for the project./.