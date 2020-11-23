World Indonesia calls on G20 economies to assist developing countries Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on the G20 economies to help developing and underdeveloped nations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn.

World Malaysian expert advises APEC economies to propel CPTPP Member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum should boost the implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) prioritising the creation of a condition conducive to the rejoining of the US, the biggest economy in APEC, said Hoo Ke Ping, an independent Malaysian politic and economic expert.

World 'Air travel bubble' between Hong Kong, Singapore delayed The “Air travel bubble” between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Zone (China) and Singapore was postponed on November 22, less than 24 hours before it was due to launch.

World PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends virtual G20 Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has begun to attend the virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, which opened on November 21 (Vietnamese time), with COVID-19 response, trade cooperation, sustainable development, and climate change high on the agenda.