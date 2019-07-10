Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (R) meets with Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in Beijing on July 9. (Photo: Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

– Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan called for strengthened bilateral ties during their meeting on July 9, part of the Malaysian Deputy PM’s visit to China.At the meeting, Wang lauded the long history of China-Malaysia friendship and the sound foundation of the two countries’ people-to-people relations.He said China is working on its two centennial goals while Malaysia is striving to realise its Vision 2030, adding that leaders of the two countries have boosted comprehensive strategic partnership, setting the direction for the development of bilateral ties.Wan Azizah stated Malaysia highly values its ties with China and stands ready to work with China in propelling the traditional friendship and tapping bilateral economic cooperation potential.The Malaysian official is paying an official visit to China from July 8 to 11.-VNA