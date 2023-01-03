The Health Ministry says it will step up methods of containing the spread of the Covid-19 infection in the country as well as preparedness to face any possible increase in cases. (Photo: Themalaysianinsight.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s health ministry is prepared to tighten health checks as part of its policies to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic.



Health Minister Zilaha Mustafa said in a statement on January 3 that the ministry took seriously the concern of the people as well as restrictions imposed by several countries on travelers from China, after Beijing announced the cancellation of strict pandemic prevention measures.



Accordingly, it will step up measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the country and be ready to respond if the number of infection cases increases, she said.



Minister Zaliha urged people, especially those of high-risk groups, to take booster doses.



Currently, 49.8% of Malaysians have received their first booster doses and 1.9% their second.



Sewage samples are being taken from aircrafts from China twice weekly, and temperature checks re-imposed at airports in Malaysia.



Malaysia has welcomed more than 100,000 visitors from China since April 2022 when the Southeast Asian country reopened its borders. The figure is expected to increase to 1.2 million by 2023, bringing 3.6 billion ringgit (more than 0.8 billion USD) to the tourism industry./.