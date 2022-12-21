World Thailand most popular destination in Southeast Asia for travelers from North America, Europe A survey by BBC News shows that Thailand is the most popular destination in Southeast Asia for tourists from North America and Europe when they plan a trip.

World Thailand's auto production grows 15% in November Car production in Thailand rose 15% in November from a year earlier to 190,155 units, thanks to improvement in the supply of chips, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on December 20.

World Malaysia’s trade expands by 15.6% in November Malaysia’s trade rose by 15.6% year-on-year in November to 238.17 billion RMB (about 53.6 billion USD), marking the 22nd straight month of double-digit growth, according to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

World 8.1 million poor people reported in Thailand More than 8.1 million Thai people are poor, including 4.4 million living below the poverty line, according to the latest report by the Office of the National Economics and Social Development Council (NESDC).