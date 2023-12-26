Illustrative photo (Photo: Bernama.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – As of December 25, over 9,900 people in Malaysia had been evacuated due to flooding following prolonged rains.

According to the country’s Social Welfare Department, the evacuees are being housed in 121 flood relief centres in four states.

Kelantan state reported three children’s deaths due to accidents during floods. The state called on people to increase vigilance, pay more attention to the safety of children, and follow the instructions given by the government.

According to Malaysia’s Meteorological Department, the country is experiencing the Northeast monsoon, which usually lasts from October to March.

The department has issued rain warnings for prolonged periods of strong winds and rough seas in the country's northern and eastern coastal states. Meanwhile, the Royal

Malaysia Police are on high alert and urging people to continue following safety instructions during floods./.