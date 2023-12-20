Gunung Mulu National Park (Photo:panorama-destination.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Director-General of Malaysia’s Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) Nizran Noordin has said if a relic or historical site is on the list of national heritage, that place will become a conservation area and the management agency will have a comprehensive annual conservation plan. The guidelines will focus on factors related to the national heritage such as environment, communication, traffic management, among other features.

Noordin noted that the conservation area includes a core area and a buffer zone. Based on specific location and survey plans of experts, authorities will decide on a conservation plan. Malaysia currently has a Heritage Management Department under the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts.

He acknowledged that in addition to appropriate management, use and development, all buffer zones in the heritage area are also protected for environmental matters, including improving living environment, communication, and traffic management.

Malaysia has four heritage sites recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)./.