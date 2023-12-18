Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim (Photo: AFP)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has proposed four areas of cooperation to expand and deepen collaboration within ASEAN to empower its people to be resilient and better able to address future challenges.



The PM pointed out to ASEAN leaders and host Japan during the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo on December 17 that the four areas are public health, climate action, disaster management and people-to-people exchanges, according to the Malaysia’s national news agency Bernama.



Anwar said that drawing from the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, ASEAN and Japan must remain vigilant against future health crises.



On climate action, he said ASEAN and Japan should continue to work closely to advance regional and national mitigation and adaptation strategies.



In bringing the people of the region together, Malaysia appreciates Japan’s initiatives such as the Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (Jenesys), which help to bridge cultural divides and foster a sense of shared identity, he said, adding that Malaysia welcomes Japan’s new initiative of “Partnership to Co-create a Future with the Next Generation”./.