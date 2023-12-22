In Malaysia (Photo: nst.com.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia maintained its trade surplus in November, valued at 12.41 billion MYR (2.68 billion USD), making it the 43rd consecutive month of trade surplus.



According to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, exports reached 122.10 billion MYR, a contraction of 5.9% year on year while imports grew by 1.7% to 109.69 billion MYR.



Compared to October, exports, imports and trade surplus fell by 3.2%, 3.1%, and 3.8%, respectively.



During January-November, trade declined by 7.5% to 2.413 trillion MYR compared to the same period last year./.



