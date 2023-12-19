Health Ministry, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (Photo: nst.com.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad has stated that despite the rising number of infections, the situation is under control as the ministry has strengthened its five-point COVID-19 management plan.

These include community tracing via the TRIIS (test, report, isolate, inform and seek) system, monitoring of health facilities, as well as digitalisation of pandemic management via the MySejahtera app.

He said authorities are optimistic that it will be able to manage the numbers without having to introduce restrictions, as enforced during the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

He highlighted that at present, the situation is not causing a burden on the country’s health facilities, and warned people do not be alarmed but, at the same time, take precautionary measures such as maintaining distance from one another, practicing good hygiene, wearing masks in indoor or crowded spaces, and getting booster shots, especially those in the high-risk categories.

A total of 20,696 COVID-19 cases were reported in Malaysia during the week of December 10 to 16, a 62% increase compared with the previous week.



The minister said about 97% of the cases were considered low-risk, in categories of asymptomatic and mild symptoms, with 28 fatalities and 151 cases needing treatment in the intensive care unit, and 96 cases requiring ventilators./.