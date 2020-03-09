World Thailand: Returnees dodging quarantine to face legal action About 80 Thai returnees from the Republic of Korea who slipped through screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport on March 7 are being told to report to health authorities in three days or face legal action under the Communicable Disease Control Act.

World Indonesia: Hotel occupancy rate strongly drops due to COVID-19 Indonesia’s hotel occupancy rate has dropped significantly since the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in China in early January, according to the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI).

World Singapore increases stockpiles to deal with COVID-19 Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing has stressed the need for the country to be mentally prepared for a possible spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and increase supplies of necessities amid complicated developments of the disease around the world.