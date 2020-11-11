World RoK official praises Vietnam’s role in ASEAN ASEAN Korea Center (AKC) Secretary General Lee Hyuk has appreciated the role of Vietnam in ASEAN and as ASEAN Chair this year as well as the prospects of ASEAN-ROK ties in the future in an interview given to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the 37th Summit and related summits scheduled for November 12-15.

World Lao Deputy FM: ASEAN fulfils all set plans in 2020 under Vietnam chairmanship Under the leadership of Vietnam as ASEAN 2020 Chair, ASEAN has fulfilled all of its set goals, initiatives and priorities despite facing many great challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Thongphan Savanphet.

World RCEP should be signed soon: RoK analyst The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) should be signed early as it is good for all signatories, including the Republic of Korea (RoK), Director of the RoK’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies’ Center for ASEAN and Oceania Studies Lee Jae-hyon told the Vietnam News Agency.

World Philippines evacuates thousands of people as storm Vamco approaches Philippine authorities have ordered thousands of residents in eastern coastal areas to evacuate ahead of storm Vamco, forecast to make landfall in the regions on November 11, just nearly two weeks after this year’s strongest storm Goni struck the country.