World Philippines reports 10 deaths due to Typhoon Kammuri The number of fatalities due to Typhoon Kammuri in the Philippines has risen to 10, the country’s natural disaster prevention agencies said on December 4.

World Indonesia targets export of 1 million motorbikes by 2025 Indonesia has set a target of motorcycle production at 10 million by 2025, including 1 million units for export, according to Antara news agency.

World 5th Regional Dialogue on ASEAN-UN Political-Security Cooperation opens The fifth Regional Dialogue on ASEAN-UN Political-Security Cooperation opened in Hanoi on December 3, within the framework of the seventh ASEAN-United Nations Workshop.

