Malaysia launches APEC 2020
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (centre) and officials at a press conference on APEC 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia held a ceremony in Cyberjaya town on December 4 to launch the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2020, themed “Optimising Human Potential Towards a Future of Shared Prosperity”.
Addressing the event, the country’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad underlined the importance of APEC to Malaysia, noting that the region accounts for more than 80 percent of the country’s total trade and over 70 percent of foreign direct investment in the local manufacturing sector.
He said his country will embrace all challenges with a vision to ensure APEC 2020 is a success, and it will advance the agenda of trade and investment that is more inclusive and sustainable, resulting in economic growth that is in tandem with the well-being of the member economies’ people.
The PM also called on the APEC members to be united and harness their collective strength to overcome issues and challenges, realign their faith and charge forward.
According to Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Darell Leiking, about 120 meetings at all levels will be held with the participation of some 16,000 delegates from the 21 member APEC economies. The events will take place in Langkawi, Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya cities throughout next year./.