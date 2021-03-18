World Thai parliament rejects constitutional amendment bill A constitutional amendment bill was rejected by the parliament of Thailand on late March 17 in its third and final reading, failing to get the support of a majority of parliament members and at least one-third of senators as the constitution required, local medica reported.

World Malaysia unveils 4.86 billion USD economic stimulus package Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 17 announced a new economic stimulus package, hoping to breathe life into the pandemic-hit economy.

ASEAN Thai economy expected to recover in Q4: Finance Minister Thailand’s Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith feels upbeat about the country's economic prospects because of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, predicting the economy will start picking up in the fourth quarter.